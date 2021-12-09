Shooting on beach near Oasis Palm resort is the latest in a rash of gunplay in the region that led Mexican authorities last month to deploy a 1,500-strong National Guard force.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Distributed Ledger: Why bitcoin may face another 20% plunge in coming weeks, as ‘risk is heightened,’ says prominenttechnical analyst: ‘We’re watching $37,000.’ - December 9, 2021
- The New York Post: State Department issues alert on travel to Mexican state Quintana Roo after jet ski shooting incident in Cancún - December 9, 2021
- White House warns it will take ‘additional measures’ on Iran if nuclear talks fail - December 9, 2021