A Tesla driver killed in a California crash had posted videos of himself driving without his hands on the wheel — with investigators probing whether the car’s Autopilot mode was “a contributing factor.”
- The New York Post: Tesla driver killed in crash posted videos of himself driving hands-free - May 16, 2021
- Market Extra: ‘Bitcoin is melting.’ Here’s what a 30% drop from highs in the crypto may say about stock-market risk sentiment - May 16, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Microsoft directors wanted Gates to quit board over inappropriate relationship - May 16, 2021