The New York Post: Texas Gov. Abbott’s migrant bus discharges passengers at D.C. building housing Fox News, NBC News, C-SPAN

The first bus filled with dozens of illegal immigrants from Texas arrived in Washington, DC, Wednesday, one week after Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to transport migrants in the US illegally to the nation’s capital as the immigration crisis along the southern border grows.
