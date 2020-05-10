The New York Post: This frighteningly packed flight out of Newark has doctor saying he won’t fly again anytime soon

A San Francisco doctor returning from volunteering at a New York City hospital to help fight the coronavirus says he was forced to endure a packed flight on United Airlines — despite the carrier’s promise to enforce social distancing.
