The New York Post: ‘This is genocide,’ Zelensky says on ‘Face the Nation’ of Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says “indeed, this is genocide,” referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s vicious attack on his country that has seen hospitals and schools targeted by rockets, as well as disturbing new images of the bodies of executed civilians strewn throughout the streets of a suburb of the capital Kyiv.

Read Full Story