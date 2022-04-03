Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says “indeed, this is genocide,” referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s vicious attack on his country that has seen hospitals and schools targeted by rockets, as well as disturbing new images of the bodies of executed civilians strewn throughout the streets of a suburb of the capital Kyiv.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: ‘This is genocide,’ Zelensky says on ‘Face the Nation’ of Russia’s attack on Ukraine - April 3, 2022
- Weekend Sip: Review: Mimosa-flavored hard cider, anyone? Why the apple-based beverage is being transformed into a brunch drink - April 3, 2022
- The Margin: ‘We’ve got a generational shift’: Why new music is facing a decline while older performers surge in popularity - April 3, 2022