TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Trump’s executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Republicans seek to match Democrats in mail-in vote applications amid Trump criticism - August 22, 2020
- 19 states will offer $300 extra in unemployment benefits — 14 voted for Trump in 2016 and 3 are swing states - August 22, 2020
- The New York Post: TikTok to sue Trump over order banning transactions with app - August 22, 2020