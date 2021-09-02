The New York Post: Tornadoes hit New Jersey, flash flood warnings in New York as Ida remnants blast through

Multiple tornados swirled through New Jersey, ripping apart and flattening homes as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the tri-state area with furious downpours on Wednesday.
