The New York Post: Trump administration reportedly steps up probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails

The State Department has reportedly ramped up an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state, rekindling one of the themes of the 2016 presidential election that had crowds at Trump rallies chanting “lock her up.”
