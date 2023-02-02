MSG boss Dolan has come under fire for removing lawyers whose firm is involved in litigation against his company from the Garden and from Radio City Music Hall, and for disinviting a lawmaker critical of his use of the facial-recognition technology for an NHL Pride event.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Trump aide Hope Hicks joins Dolan team amid controversy over facial recognition at Madison Square Garden - February 2, 2023
- Market Extra: Did Powell just give stocks the green light to continue ripping? - February 2, 2023
- : Quest Diagnostics revenue declines amid steep fall in COVID tests - February 2, 2023