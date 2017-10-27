The New York Post: Trump dossier was originally funded by conservative website Washington Free Beacon: report

The group that originally funded the research behind the infamous Trump dossier was revealed on Friday to be the conservative website Washington Free Beacon, according to the Washington Examiner.
