The New York Post: Trump says tossing paper towels in Puerto Rico was ‘fun,’ blasts media criticism

President Donald Trump blasted the “fake” media for criticizing his response to Hurricane Maria and said Puerto Ricans actually loved it when he lobbed “these beautiful, soft paper towels” into the crowd.
