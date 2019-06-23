President Trump said he was “probably not” prepared to lose the 2020 presidential election.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration considers requiring 5G equipment for U.S. use be made outside China - June 23, 2019
- The New York Post: Here’s how much a man with extra legroom on flight declined for seat switch with Cam Newton - June 23, 2019
- The New York Post: Trump spars on ‘Meet the Press’ over 2016 popular vote totals, says he’d prefer Biden as foe - June 23, 2019