The New York Post: Trump suggested he’d like a front-row seat at impeachment trial, and Rand Paul says he has a ticket for him

At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Trump told assembled media that he might like to attend his impeachment trial in the Senate chamber for an opportunity to, in his words, “stare at [Democratic lawmakers’] corrupt faces.”
