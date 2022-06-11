The New York Post: U.S. companies sweat out labor talks at ports ahead of another possible supply-chain crisis

US companies fear a repeat of last summer’s supply-chain chaos – that left store shelves empty and fueled higher prices – as contract negotiations between longshoreman and operators of the nation’s largest ports remain adrift.
