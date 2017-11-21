The New York Post: Uber paid ransom to keep data breach affecting 57 million users and drivers quiet

Hackers plundered the personal data of 57 million Uber Technologies Inc. customers and drivers — but the company covered up the breach for a year, paying the pirates to keep quiet instead, according to a new report.
