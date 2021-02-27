The New York Post: Warren Buffett admits ‘mistake’ cost Berkshire Hathaway $11 billion

Berkshire Hathaway earned $42.5 billion in 2020, but on Saturday, CEO Warren Buffett admitted the conglomerate’s results for the year included a rare “mistake” — that cost the company $11 billion.
