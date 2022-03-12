As the war in Ukraine rages, wealthy Russians are quietly looking to unload hundreds of millions of dollars worth of US property — and the sales are raising eyebrows across hotspots in New York, Florida and California, real-estate brokers told The Post.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Wealthy Russians are quietly looking to unload trophy homes across the US - March 12, 2022
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you ride the market’s biggest waves - March 12, 2022
- : The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine - March 12, 2022