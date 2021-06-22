The New York Post: Why this Tesla taxi fleet won’t be allowed to operate in NYC

New York’s taxi regulator voted Tuesday to stop issuing new for-hire licenses for electric vehicles, snubbing a ride-share company that wanted to launch an all-Tesla ride-sharing rival to Uber and Lyft.
