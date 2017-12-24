The New York Post: ‘You all just got a lot richer,’ Trump reportedly tells Mar-a-Lago guests

President Donald Trump told members of his exclusive Florida resort “You all just got a lot richer,” just hours after signing a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax reform bill that critics said would disproportionately help the wealthiest Americans, a report on Sunday said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- CryptoWatch: Ho, ho . . . whoa: Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies take wild ride on Christmas Eve - December 24, 2017
- Fresh snow brings White Christmas to much of U.S. - December 24, 2017
- The Margin: Steve Mnuchin gets gift-wrapped box of manure for Christmas - December 24, 2017