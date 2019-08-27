The Number One: Here’s how 2019’s top-performing hedge fund has made a killing this year

In 2016, Chong Chin Eai raised about $24 million from friends and family and launched his Singapore-based Vanda Global Fund. Then Trump won the election, and the hedge fund suddenly was down more than 50%. He almost closed the fund. Good thing for investors he stuck with it.
