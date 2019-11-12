The Number One: If you majored in this in college, there’s a good chance you’re kicking yourself

Barack Obama, during one of his addresses to the nation when he was president, said, “The most important skill you can sell is your knowledge.” To wit, late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon quipped: “Or as English majors working at Starbucks put it, ‘No it’s not.’”
