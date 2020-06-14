The Number One: Lindsey Graham praises Joe Biden in what might be ‘the best campaign ad ever,’ according to Harvard prof

According to previous versions of Sen. Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump is “a race baiting, xenophobic religious bigot,” while Joe Biden is “as good a man as God ever created.”
