A year ago, International Holdings was worth about $133 million. Now, its market value has reached an eye-popping $14 billion, thanks to a 2,819% explosion that makes it the top performer of all billion-dollar companies over the past year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices end higher as traders track weaker dollar, bet on slow economic recovery - May 12, 2020
- GrubHub’s stock soars after WSJ report company seeking valuation of over $6 billion from Uber - May 12, 2020
- The Number One: The hottest billion-dollar company you’ve likely never heard of has seen its stock surge 2,819% in the past year - May 12, 2020