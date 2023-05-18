The $70 ‘Breath of the Wild’ sequel is the fastest-selling Nintendo game ever in the Americas.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Number One: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ sold more than 10 million copies worldwide in just three days - May 18, 2023
- Earnings Results: Bath & Body Works’s stock jumps 11% as earnings show consumers receptive to new soaps, fragrances and men’s grooming products - May 18, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Brokerage firm lured politically right-leaning seniors into gold coin scam, regulators say - May 18, 2023