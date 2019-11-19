Would you invest in a fund that charges a 5% management fee and a 44% performance fee? Sounds like a bad idea, a ripoff, a fleecing of the sheep by some greedy Wall Street master of the universe. Until you look at the numbers.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Number One: This investment has beaten Warren Buffett by 200X over the past 30 years — but good luck grabbing a piece of it - November 19, 2019
- U.S. oil futures mark lowest finish so far this month - November 19, 2019
- The Margin: White House press secretary claims Obama staffers left them hostile notes — then Obama staffers shared actual notes - November 19, 2019