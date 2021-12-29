Chip shortages, which made new gaming consoles unavailable for many, and delayed, buggy videogames plagued 2021. And while 2022 may offer a bit of relief to clogged supply chains, many analysts are expecting more of the same.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : The pandemic boom in videogames is expected to disappear in 2022 - December 29, 2021
- Personal Finance Daily: 1 in 3 Americans just racked up over $1,200 in holiday debt and why you should talk to your parents about estate planning - December 29, 2021
- Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking in cases linked to Epstein - December 29, 2021