: The pandemic’s isolation and financial difficulties have created ‘fertile ground’ for scammers — especially ones hawking crypto investments

The median amount of money lost by fraud victims is at a 10-year high, according to a consumer advocacy organization.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: NBC’s Mike Tirico tackles ‘sportswashing’ and China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims - February 5, 2022
- : Four drug makers raked in $14 billion in sales of COVID-19 treatments in 2021. How will they do this year? - February 5, 2022
- The Margin: With chicken wing prices rising by as much as 26%, will Super Bowl parties still be happening? - February 5, 2022