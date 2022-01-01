Adam Osmond, a Connecticut man who gambled away a fortune on lottery games, warns about the risks of addiction
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : The Powerball jackpot may now be $500 million, but this Connecticut man’s story serves as a warning about lottery addiction - January 1, 2022
- Market Snapshot: So long to a wild 2021, and welcome to a more normal 2022 - January 1, 2022
- NewsWatch: The S&P 500 rang up 68 records in Biden’s 1st year? Here’s how stock-market returns stack up for the 46th president against others. - December 31, 2021