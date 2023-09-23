Priced out of buying a house? Renting may be smarter than buying for now, according to new data from the real-estate technology platform Cadre.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: How do healthcare and Medicare work when you retire abroad? - September 23, 2023
- : Buying a starter home is 60% more expensive than renting in most major cities, report shows - September 23, 2023
- : The price gap between renting and buying has hit the widest point since 2000, new analysis shows - September 23, 2023