3M’s stock jumped Tuesday after BofA Securities recommended investors stop selling ahead of earnings.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Microsoft turns to U.K. regulators after U.S. judge clears path to Activision Blizzard acquisition - July 11, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Meta is no longer this analyst’s top internet stock pick. Here’s what’s supplanted it. - July 11, 2023
- : ‘There’s nothing in the data that shows prices crash’: America’s housing market is showing remarkable resilience - July 11, 2023