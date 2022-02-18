The Ratings Game: 3M stock sinks after Morgan Stanley says sell it, because of rising risk of Combat Arms liabilities

Shares of 3M Co. took a dive Thursday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski turned bearish on the consumer, industrial and health care products company, citing the lack of growth targets and rising risk of liabilities related to its Combat Arms earplugs.
