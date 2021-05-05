Activision Blizzard Inc.’s stock rose Wednesday after analysts applauded the videogame publisher’s strong earnings report but questioned whether the company was telegraphing a tough second half of the year compared with last year’s pandemic-fueled rush to gaming.
- The Wall Street Journal: Driscoll’s desperately needs to know how many strawberries America wants - May 5, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Activision Blizzard stock is gaining, but analysts fret about a drawback in pandemic videogames boom - May 5, 2021
- The Moneyist: I have a First World problem: I earn $500,000 and have $1 million in assets. Should I buy a $30,000 bracelet during a global pandemic? - May 5, 2021