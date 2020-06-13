The Ratings Game: Adobe stock closes just shy of record as coronavirus work-from-home trend boosts subscriptions

Adobe Inc. shares trade at their highest price ever during the regular session Friday and close just short of a record as most analysts hike their target on the stock with the software company navigating the COVID-19 pandemic by taking advantage of the work-from-home trend.
