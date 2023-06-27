Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik likens Alphabet Inc.’s stock to the feeling of a “warm hug,” but for the time being, he’s willing to let the embrace go.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Alphabet stock downgraded again as Google moves ‘from too slow to too fast in AI’ - June 26, 2023
- : Snowflake adds partnerships with Nvidia and Microsoft for AI double play - June 26, 2023
- What’s Worth Streaming: Here’s what’s new on Netflix in July 2023 — and what’s leaving - June 26, 2023