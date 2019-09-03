The Ratings Game: Amazon stock a rare gainer after price target boosted to Street-high $2,600

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. were a rare gainer Tuesday, after RBC Capital boosted its target on the e-commerce and cloud giant’s stock to a Wall Street-high $2,600, citing a “win, win, win” view of Amazon’s One-Day Prime shipping initiative.
