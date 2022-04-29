Amazon reported a first-quarter loss, the first in years, attributing the result to macro headwinds like inflation and other costs.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Amazon stock suffers worst day in more than 15 years, wiping away more than $200 billion in market cap - April 29, 2022
- Earnings Outlook: AMD’s earnings outlook expected to give a clearer picture of where the chip sector is headed - April 29, 2022
- Deep Dive: FAANG stocks plus Microsoft lost $1.4 trillion in market value during April - April 29, 2022