Amazon reported a first-quarter loss, the first in years, attributing the result to macro headwinds like inflation and other costs.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Top Ten: Weekend reads: How companies and consumers fight inflation and handle shrinkflation - April 29, 2022
- IPO Report: Piano maker Steinway is going public again: 5 things to know ahead of its IPO - April 29, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Amazon’s price targets are slashed and stock sinks after first quarterly loss in seven years - April 29, 2022