American Airlines stock rises after J.P. Morgan turned bullish, as part of a sector rating reshuffling that includes downgrades of Southwest and Frontier.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: My son, 34, is getting married. My wife and I want to give him $10,000, but we’re afraid he’ll squander it. What do you suggest? - May 8, 2023
- Encore: These senators have a plan for saving Social Security - May 8, 2023
- Banking: PacWest shares jump after lender says it’s ‘fundamentally sound’ but it’ll reduce its dividend - May 8, 2023