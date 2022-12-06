Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook confirmed at an event in the company is one of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s first Arizona fab customers, while Intel Corp. hopes to join TSMC on the cutting edge by the end of 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump Organization found guilty in executive tax-fraud scheme - December 6, 2022
- S&P 500 ends lower for fourth straight session on recession fears - December 6, 2022
- S&P 500 books fourth straight day of losses as U.S. stocks close sharply lower - December 6, 2022