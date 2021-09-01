The Ratings Game: Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth’s iPhones will continue.
