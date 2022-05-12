The Ratings Game: AppLovin stock posts best one-day gain as company weighs selling apps business, Wall Street applauds strategic shift

AppLovin Inc. shares soared Thursday for their best one-day gain after Wall Street supported the app-monetization company’s plan to shift focus to its higher-margin software business and treat its lower-margin app segment like a standalone business, parts of which it could sell following a strategic evaluation.
