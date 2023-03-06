Nvidia Corp.’s financial chief did not appear concerned that some have called for a drying up data-center sales growth as she reasoned that the efficiencies businesses need are not from spending less money but from spending more on technologies like artificial intelligence.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: As chip sales dry up, Nvidia CFO says spending on AI will save companies money - March 6, 2023
- Washington Watch: Could Congress actually ban TikTok in the U.S.? Analysts see ‘procedural and practical hurdles’ - March 6, 2023
- Earnings Results: Weight Watcher’ sales forecast comes up short, and subscribers are down. But it’s reportedly buying its way into telehealth, with diabetes and obesity drugs - March 6, 2023