After failing to close in positive territory for the 10th session in a row Tuesday, AT&T shares were tracking toward a potentially sizeable gain Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Bank stocks in ‘danger zone’ after big July bounce, says top Wall St. technical analyst - July 19, 2023
- AT&T shares are on track for their best day in three years - July 19, 2023
- The Ratings Game: AT&T’s stock soars toward best day in 3 years as lead-cable update sparks relief - July 19, 2023