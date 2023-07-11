Better Therapeutics shares surged in the extended session Monday after the company got FDA approval for its smartphone-based behavioral diabetes therapy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Better Therapeutics stock surges on ‘big milestone’ after FDA approves smartphone-based diabetes treatment - July 10, 2023
- FA Center: Why this is not a good time to put more money into stocks - July 10, 2023
- : Uber CFO Chai plans to leave, timing to be decided: report - July 10, 2023