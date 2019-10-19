The Ratings Game: Beyond Meat initiated at sell as large competitors make gains in plant-based food

Beyond Meat Inc. was initiated at sell with a $120 price target at CFRA, with analyst Arun Sundaram saying the plant-based meat company will be overtaken by bigger players entering the space.
