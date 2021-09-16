The Ratings Game: Beyond Meat stock drops after Piper analyst suggests it’s time to sell

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. took a hit Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery turned bearish on the plant-based meat company, citing a weaker growth outlook and concern the outlook for foodservice sales may be overly optimistic.
