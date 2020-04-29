The Ratings Game: Boeing stock rallies as Wall Street focuses on plane maker’s cash flow

Boeing Co. investors zero in on the few positives to be found in the aircraft maker’s first-quarter results Wednesday, with the fact that the company didn’t use up as much cash as Wall Street feared at the top of the list.
