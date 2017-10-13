The Ratings Game: Box shares close at 4-month high as new products make case for $1 billion revenue target

Box Inc. shares rally Friday for their highest finish in more than four months after the cloud enterprise software company said its rollout of new products and partnerships puts it on track to reach $1 billion in annual revenue in four years.
