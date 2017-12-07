Broadcom Ltd. shares on Thursday close exactly where they finished on Wednesday, after an initial jump, prompted by a majority of analysts hiking price targets, fizzled out a day after the chipmaker’s strong earnings and outlook softened concerns that iPhone production snags would hamper sales growth of wireless components.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov helped cover up Russian doping, whistleblower says - December 7, 2017
- Gilead Sciences to buy Cell Design Labs for $567 million - December 7, 2017
- The Ratings Game: Broadcom shares finish flat after strong quarter, analyst price hikes soothe Apple concerns - December 7, 2017