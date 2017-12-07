Broadcom Ltd. shares traded between gains and slight losses Thursday, retreating from an initial climb after a majority of analysts hiked price targets on the chipmaker’s strong earnings and outlook, softening concerns that iPhone production snags would hamper sales growth of wireless components.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Broadcom shares pare gain seen as strong quarter, analyst price hikes soothe Apple concerns - December 7, 2017
- The Ratings Game: American Eagle Outfitters is finding strengthbeyond denim, and analysts are relieved - December 7, 2017
- In One Chart: Of ‘ferrets smoking trucker speed’ and the scariest market chart of them all - December 7, 2017